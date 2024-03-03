ArtSpace/Lima Expands Community Reach with Innovative Programming and Accessibility Upgrades

ArtSpace/Lima, a cornerstone in the Lima community for its dedication to visual arts, has made significant strides in expanding its reach and accessibility. The non-profit organization's innovative approach during the pandemic, which included distributing art bags to the community, has sparked a newfound interest in its offerings. This resurgence of engagement has led to the installation of a wheelchair lift and the acquisition of additional space for expansion.

Community Engagement and Accessibility

In an effort to make art accessible to all, ArtSpace/Lima has installed a wheelchair lift in its ceramics and pottery lab and acquired the space next door for further expansion. Executive Director Sally Windle emphasizes the importance of providing options for everyone, ensuring that the new gallery space for the permanent collection is both state of the art and accessible. This move reflects ArtSpace's commitment to being a community hub where art is for everyone, regardless of physical ability.

Innovative Programming Attracts Diverse Audiences

ArtSpace/Lima's programming, including film festivals, poetry readings, and interactive classes, alongside traditional galleries and exhibits, has attracted a younger and more diverse audience. Windle notes the shift in visitor demographics, highlighting the organization's success in breaking down the invisible walls often associated with art museums and galleries. By adding relevance to their exhibits, such as the Women to Watch show, ArtSpace has managed to engage with a broader community, making art more accessible and understandable to all.

A Jewel in the Crown of Downtown Lima

Located in a historic building in a unique part of town, ArtSpace/Lima benefits from its proximity to local attractions, drawing in visitors from various backgrounds. Windle, a Lima native, takes pride in the organization's role as a community jewel, offering a welcoming studio space for both locals and tourists. The organization's efforts to enhance community engagement and accessibility have not only revitalized interest in the arts but have also contributed to the cultural enrichment of downtown Lima.

ArtSpace/Lima's innovative approach to inclusivity and community engagement underscores the vital role art plays in society. By removing barriers and creating diverse programming, ArtSpace has redefined what it means to be an art institution in the 21st century. As the organization continues to expand and evolve, its impact on the Lima community and beyond promises to grow, enriching lives through the power of art.