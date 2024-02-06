Arthur Rises: Completion of Vertical Construction Marks New Era for Boise

Boise, Idaho, is witnessing the rising of a new landmark in its cityscape as vertical construction reaches completion on Arthur, the city's most recent luxury residential tower. This 26-story structure, situated at 12th & Idaho Streets, symbolizes the city's evolution and the Oppenheimer family's ongoing commitment to its growth. The tower, which is set to be completed and ready for occupancy by early 2025, is not just another construction project but a significant addition to the city skyline and a step towards introducing an international standard of living to the city.

Arthur: An Architectural Marvel Inspired by Nature

The architectural design of Arthur, crafted by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and Associates, borrows elements from the Sawtooth Mountains and the urban environment, perfectly blending into the city's backdrop. The 298 luxury residential units, retail spaces on the ground floor, and a rooftop green area are not just parts of a building, but elements of a lifestyle. Residents of Arthur will have access to panoramic views of the foothills, mountains, Boise River, Greenbelt, parks, and the cityscape, bringing nature closer to urban living.

Collaborative Efforts for a Visionary Project

The project is a result of a collaboration between Oppenheimer Development Corporation, White Oak Realty Partners from Chicago, and Ponsky Capital Partners from Cleveland. The construction team, including Power Construction and Boise's McAlvain Construction, has reported that the project is ahead of schedule. The synergy of these teams and the well-planned execution of the project have been instrumental in reaching this key milestone ahead of time.

A Celebration of Progress

A ceremony was held recently to celebrate the completion of the vertical construction phase and to announce the official name of the building. The pre-leasing for the apartments is set to begin in the fall, indicating that the project is moving forward as planned. As Boise celebrates this significant development milestone, the city is not just welcoming a new building but also marking its growth and development on the global stage.