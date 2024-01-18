Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Rowley Agency, Bolstering New England Presence

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a globally recognized insurance brokerage and consulting services firm, has officially confirmed its acquisition of The Rowley Agency, LLC. Operating out of Concord, New Hampshire, The Rowley Agency is reputed for its focused provision of property/casualty, surety, and employee benefits products. Its client base is predominantly concentrated in the New England region, including New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts, with a notable presence in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Advertisment

A Strategic Acquisition

The financial details and other specific terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed. However, the move is being hailed as a strategic one. The expertise and market presence of The Rowley Agency are anticipated to complement and enhance Gallagher's existing capabilities, particularly in the construction, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors in New England.

Continuity in Leadership

Advertisment

In a seamless transition, Dan Church and Gary Stevens, along with their team, will continue their operations from the current location. The team will be integrated into Gallagher's operations, working under the leadership of Brendan Gallagher, who heads the Northeast region retail property/casualty brokerage, and John Neumaier, in charge of the East region employee benefits consulting and brokerage.

Strengthening Presence in New England

J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., the Chairman and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., expressed satisfaction with the acquisition. He stated that the move strengthens the company's capabilities and significantly bolsters its presence in the New England area. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently operates globally in approximately 130 countries through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.