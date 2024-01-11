Arthur Bochner to Succeed Jim Kennedy as News Corp’s Chief Communications Officer: A Strategic Transition

News Corp, the globally renowned media and information services company, has announced that Arthur Bochner will succeed the retiring Jim Kennedy as Chief Communications Officer and Executive Vice President. Bochner, with an illustrious career encompassing roles at The Walt Disney Company, Bloomberg, Citigroup, and FD Public Affairs, is set to commence his new role this month.

Bochner’s Transition to News Corp

Bochner, recently seen managing strategic communications and serving as Chief of Staff in the Office of the CEO at The Walt Disney Company, will be relocating from Los Angeles to New York to be based at News Corp’s headquarters. His preparation for the role includes working closely with Kennedy during the transition period, leveraging his extensive experience and skills, particularly his strategic sensibility and collaborative character, as commended by Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp.

Significance of the Role Change

Bochner’s appointment comes at a time of substantial transformation for News Corp. His expression of excitement about joining News Corp, recognizing its influential media brands and the company’s ongoing metamorphosis, is a testament to the significance of his new role. The position of Chief Communications Officer is pivotal, as evidenced by Kennedy’s tenure, in molding the company’s engagement with digital platforms and contributing to its evolution.

Legacy of Jim Kennedy

Jim Kennedy, planning to retire later this year, has served News Corp since 2013 as the first Chief Communications Officer of the ‘new’ entity. His distinguished career includes service for President Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore, Senators Hillary Clinton, and Joe Lieberman, the Clinton Foundation, Sony Pictures, and Sony Corporation of America. Kennedy’s wisdom and significant contributions, particularly in the company’s engagement with digital platforms, have been highly praised by Thomson.