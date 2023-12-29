en English
Science & Technology

Artemis III Mission: A New Era of Lunar Exploration and Diversity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:52 am EST
Artemis III Mission: A New Era of Lunar Exploration and Diversity

In an unprecedented move, NASA’s Artemis III mission, slated for 2025, seeks to land the first woman and person of color on the lunar surface, marking a significant milestone in space exploration. This achievement has not been attained since 1972. The astronaut crew for this mission will embark on their journey to the moon aboard the Orion spacecraft, transitioning to SpaceX’s Starship HLS lander, a specialized version of the Starship vehicle currently under development.

A Lunar Elevator: A Glimpse into the Future

Unique to this mission is the implementation of an elevator to transport astronauts from the Starship HLS to the moon’s surface. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Doug Wheelock have already had a hands-on experience with a prototype of this elevator system. Their test provided valuable insights into its functionality and ergonomics, all while simulating the constraints they will face in actual space gear. This test forms a critical part of the extensive preparations for the lunar landing.

Artemis III: Preceded by a Crewed Flyby

Prior to the Artemis III mission, a crewed flyby of the moon using the Orion spacecraft is planned for November 2024. Astronaut training is already underway, with a focus on ensuring that the astronauts are well-prepared for the task ahead. Concurrently, SpaceX continues its development and testing of the Starship.

SpaceX Starship: A Work in Progress

SpaceX recently conducted a second integrated test flight, which highlighted the Super Heavy booster’s 33 Raptor engines. Despite the test concluding with an explosion of the booster and the spacecraft failing to complete its flight, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk remains optimistic. He has stated that the Starship could be prepared for another flight within 3 to 4 weeks as the required components are nearing completion.

With the Artemis III mission, NASA and SpaceX aim to usher in a new era of lunar exploration while breaking barriers in diversity and innovation. This mission stands as a testament to human resilience and ambition, serving as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.

Science & Technology United States
