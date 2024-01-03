Art, Wine, and Philanthropy: Women United’s Sip and Paint Fundraiser Returns

Women United, an initiative by the United Way of the Yampa Valley, is once again stirring the creative spirits of the community with its Sip and Paint Fundraiser. Slated for January 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Bud Werner Library, the event promises a flavorful blend of art, wine, and philanthropy. Building upon the success of last year’s event that saw over 70 attendees and raised a substantial $10,000, this year’s fundraiser is an invitation to immerse in the captivating world of art under the guidance of talented local artists.

Art for a Cause

The Sip and Paint Fundraiser isn’t just about indulging in fine wine and creating unique art, it serves a philanthropic purpose. The funds raised are channeled towards supporting the annual Community Baby Shower, designed to provide essential items to families in need. The initiative resonates with Women United’s overarching goal of fostering a community that uplifts and supports the less fortunate.

Engage, Connect, Empower

Women United serves as a platform that offers its members a chance to engage in various events and volunteer activities. With over 40 community organizations as partners, it opens up opportunities for networking with business and community leaders, thus strengthening the fabric of local communities. The Sip and Paint Fundraiser is yet another in a series of such engaging events.

Grab Your Ticket Today

As of January 5, tickets for the fundraiser are available for purchase at $125. The ticket includes not just the opportunity to create art while sipping wine, but also a charcuterie bento box and a one-year membership to Women United. Adding a financial incentive, a $100 tax deduction is offered for each ticket purchased, making it an attractive proposition for those with a flair for art and a heart for community service.