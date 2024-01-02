Arrigo Medical Devices Steps into Airway Management Segment at PGA Event

When the lights dimmed at the 77th PostGraduate Assembly in Anesthesiology (PGA) in New York City, the stage was set for an array of medical breakthroughs and innovations. Among the attendees, a name that stood out from the crowd was Arrigo Medical Devices (AMD), a stalwart in the medical device industry since 1982. The family-owned business, renowned for its wide array of essential devices like oxygen masks, plastic clamps, and IV lines, was about to venture into a new market segment: airway management devices and drugs.

The PGA: A Confluence of Medical Minds

Sponsored by the New York State Society of Anesthesiologists, Inc., the PGA serves as a critical international platform for anesthesiology professionals. The conference facilitates the exchange of groundbreaking ideas and knowledge about the latest developments in perioperative medicine, intensive care, emergency medicine, and pain management. This year’s conference saw a particular emphasis on airway management devices and drugs, a segment that coincided fortuitously with AMD’s recent expansion.

AMD’s New Leap Forward

Anthony Arrigo, CEO of AMD, expressed his excitement about showcasing the company’s latest products in the realm of airway management. The new offerings are not just an extension of AMD’s portfolio; they are a testament to the firm’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and, most importantly, excellent patient care. These new products, Arrigo believes, hold the potential to significantly enhance patient care and strengthen AMD’s position in the medical supplies sector.

Riding on a Legacy of Excellence

For over four decades, AMD has been a trusted name in the medical supplies sector. The company’s reputation is built on its relentless pursuit of excellence and its unwavering commitment to patient care. As AMD embarks on this new journey into the realm of airway management devices and drugs, it carries with it the legacy of its past successes and the promise of a future where it continues to contribute meaningfully to advancements in medical supplies.