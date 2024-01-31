Arq, Inc. Completes Corporate Rebranding; Arcutis Biotherapeutics Follows Suit

Arq, Inc., previously Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ("ADES"), has unveiled the successful completion of its corporate rebranding process. The transformation includes a ticker symbol change on the Nasdaq Global Market from "ADES" to "ARQ", effective from February 1, 2024. The momentous occasion coincides with the company's invitation to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq in New York, a ceremony to be led by CEO Bob Rasmus. This event marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution over the past year, punctuated by substantial acquisitions.

Embracing Sustainability and Innovation

Specializing in the manufacture of activated carbon and other carbon products for purification and sustainable materials, Arq, Inc. underscores its dedication to environmental technology and pollution control solutions. The rebranding extends beyond a name change, with a refreshed logo and color palette that mirror the company's commitment to environmental protection and its capacity as a provider of innovative emissions control technologies. Arq, Inc. positions itself as a leading vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, ensuring a domestic supply chain for these high-demand products.

A Mission for a Cleaner Future

Arq, Inc.'s mission is to retain its leadership in delivering cost-effective and profitable activated carbon solutions while serving as a reliable partner for its clients in achieving their emissions targets. As part of its rebranding initiative, the company invites the public to explore its newly launched website at www.arq.com, providing more information about its offerings and corporate mission. The rebranding not only reflects the company's growth and evolution but also reinforces its dedication to environmental sustainability and innovative technology.

