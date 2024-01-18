en English
Crime

Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained Over High-Value Watch in Germany

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained Over High-Value Watch in Germany

Arnold Schwarzenegger faced an unexpected hurdle during his journey to Germany this week. The former Governor of California and famed Hollywood actor was detained by customs agents at Munich airport over an expensive watch he was intending to auction for charity. The watch, a custom-made piece by luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet, was the cause of a three-hour detainment due to issues regarding pre-payment of taxes.

Detainment and Investigation

Schwarzenegger, traveling from the United States to Germany, failed to declare the high-value item upon entry. This resulted in a delay and the initiation of criminal tax proceedings against him. The Terminator star had to navigate through the bureaucratic intricacies of tax payments and fines amounting to a reported €35,000. The incident was confirmed by a customs spokesperson, while Schwarzenegger’s representative assured that the situation had been resolved.

The Watch Incident

The luxury watch that caused the stir was not just any timepiece. It was a custom-made accessory by Audemars Piguet, crafted specifically for Schwarzenegger. The actor’s intention was to auction the watch for a charity event. However, the valuable item caught the attention of customs officials, leading to the actor’s detainment and a subsequent investigation for possible tax evasion.

Schwarzenegger’s Response and Current Scenario

Despite the tension of the situation, Schwarzenegger was allowed to leave the airport after three hours with the watch in hand. Although he expressed frustration over the occurrence, he has not made any public comments regarding the incident. As it stands, the actor is now focusing on the upcoming charity event, and there is no further complication regarding the watch or tax payments.

Crime United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

