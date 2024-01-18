Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained Over High-Value Watch in Germany

Arnold Schwarzenegger faced an unexpected hurdle during his journey to Germany this week. The former Governor of California and famed Hollywood actor was detained by customs agents at Munich airport over an expensive watch he was intending to auction for charity. The watch, a custom-made piece by luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet, was the cause of a three-hour detainment due to issues regarding pre-payment of taxes.

Detainment and Investigation

Schwarzenegger, traveling from the United States to Germany, failed to declare the high-value item upon entry. This resulted in a delay and the initiation of criminal tax proceedings against him. The Terminator star had to navigate through the bureaucratic intricacies of tax payments and fines amounting to a reported €35,000. The incident was confirmed by a customs spokesperson, while Schwarzenegger’s representative assured that the situation had been resolved.

The Watch Incident

The luxury watch that caused the stir was not just any timepiece. It was a custom-made accessory by Audemars Piguet, crafted specifically for Schwarzenegger. The actor’s intention was to auction the watch for a charity event. However, the valuable item caught the attention of customs officials, leading to the actor’s detainment and a subsequent investigation for possible tax evasion.

Schwarzenegger’s Response and Current Scenario

Despite the tension of the situation, Schwarzenegger was allowed to leave the airport after three hours with the watch in hand. Although he expressed frustration over the occurrence, he has not made any public comments regarding the incident. As it stands, the actor is now focusing on the upcoming charity event, and there is no further complication regarding the watch or tax payments.