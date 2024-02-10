Army Corps Closes Four Recreational Sites in Asotin County Due to Vandalism

Asotin Slough, once a haven for birdwatching and hiking, now bears scars of vandalism. Graffiti mars the landscape, fires have ravaged the area, and litter defiles its natural beauty. The tranquility of this spot has been shattered by thoughtless destruction.

Golf Course Pond and Evans Pond: Plagued by Neglect

Tranquil fishing spots have succumbed to dumped trash and illicit activities. The once serene waters now carry the stench of neglect and disregard. What were once cherished sites for recreation are now shadows of their former selves.

Greenbelt Boat Ramp: A Tale of Two Crises

The convergence of a nearby homeless camp breakup and escalating vandalism has rendered the boat ramp unsafe. Once a picturesque gateway to the water, it now symbolizes the complex challenges facing Asotin County.

A Community in Shock

The closures have sent shockwaves through the community, leaving locals reeling from the senseless destruction. Economic repercussions loom large as businesses reliant on tourism grapple with the loss. Despite the devastation, there's a glimmer of hope as cleanup efforts begin, but the road to restoration remains uncertain.