Army Acquisition Professionals and Team Honored at Pentagon Award Ceremony

Army Acquisition's Finest Honored in Prestigious Ceremony

Advertisment

On January 9, 2023, the Pentagon became a stage that celebrated excellence in leadership, as the Army Acquisition Executive's Excellence in Leadership Award Ceremony unfurled. The ceremony honored seven noteworthy contributors, six individuals and a team, who have significantly impacted the U.S. Army's acquisition and contracting efforts.

The recipients hailed from the Army Contracting Command (ACC), including Bryan Samson, who was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Contracting. His family humbly accepted the honor, echoing the memory of his remarkable service over a 30-year career, which was particularly noteworthy during the COVID-19 pandemic and in enhancing the Army's contracting capabilities in expeditionary operations.

Recognizing Exceptional Army Acquisition Personnel

Advertisment

Among other honorees were Kelly Gorman from ACC-New Jersey, who bagged the Acquisition Career Support Professional of the Year award for her inventive approach to acquisition career development. Michelle Talbot of ACC-Rock Island was named the Contracting Professional of the Year for her instrumental role in negotiating multi-billion dollar contracts. Thomas McKendry of ACC-Rock Island was conferred with the Barbara C. Heard Deployed Contracting Civilian Award for his commendable work in Saudi Arabia, while Stephanie Wilson from ACC-Rock Island was declared the Outstanding Grants or Agreements Professional of the Year for her influential role in the DOD's AI and digital technology acquisitions.

Team Effort in Support of Ukraine Recognized

Amid the individual recognitions, a team also took center stage. The ACC-Redstone Arsenal Missiles and Space Directorate Team was named the Contracting Team of the Year. Their tireless efforts equipped Ukraine with necessary military equipment and provided over $5 billion in support to replenish U.S. stockpiles aiding Ukraine's defense.

The event was presided over by Douglas Bush, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology. Through these awards, he applauded the dedication, professionalism, and innovation of the Army's acquisition workforce, honoring their exceptional contributions to the nation's defense.