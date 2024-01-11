en English
Business

Armstrong World Industries: Resilience Amid Slow Growth and Housing Market Challenges

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Armstrong World Industries (AWI), a renowned manufacturer of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension systems, has showcased an impressive recovery in revenue growth following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recent analysis reveals a deceleration in growth, primarily attributed to a weakening housing demand and escalating SG&A expenses that have led to margin contraction.

A Look at AWI’s Financial Resilience and Challenges

AWI’s historical financials exhibit a wave-like pattern with a significant decline in 2020 owing to the pandemic. This was followed by a strong recovery, albeit with decelerating growth rates in the ensuing years. The company’s gross profit margin and operating income margin have experienced contraction from 2019 to 2022.

Despite these challenges, AWI’s recent earnings from 3Q23 show an improved operating income and net income margin. This improvement is driven by strategic growth initiatives, favorable pricing, a beneficial product mix, and a deflation in energy and freight costs.

Waning Housing Demand Impacts AWI’s Growth

US housing market data paints a picture of a downward trend, with home sales declining significantly as of November 2023. This downward trend has led to more conservative market revenue estimates for FY2023, with expectations of only modest growth.

AWI, being larger than its competitors, has managed to outperform in terms of forward revenue growth rate and profitability. However, its forward P/E is consistent with its 5-year average, potentially failing to reflect the weaker revenue growth outlook.

Investment Recommendation for AWI Shares

Considering the limited upside potential and the current P/E ratio, which may require an adjustment in light of the weak growth outlook, the recommendation is to hold AWI shares. The primary risk to this assessment is a better-than-expected recovery in inflation, which could stimulate the housing market and potentially improve AWI’s financial performance.

Despite the weak housing demand, there is an expectation that the general trend for home sales will strengthen in 2024, providing AWI with tailwinds for growth. AWI’s management guidance for FY2023 aligns with the market estimates, and its forward revenue growth rate significantly outperforms that of its competitors. This suggests a potential for resilience and growth in the upcoming years.

Business Economy United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

