Business

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces January 2024 Dividends

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces January 2024 Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARMOUR), a leading real estate investment trust, has confirmed the January 2024 cash dividend for its Common Stock, aligning with previous guidance issued on December 14, 2023. Alongside this, the company announced the Q1 2024 monthly cash dividend rate for its Series C Preferred Stock.

Dividend Details and Tax Implications

As a real estate investment trust (REIT), ARMOUR is mandated to distribute a majority of its taxable income to maintain its tax status. Any dividends exceeding the company’s tax earnings and profits for the year are typically not taxable to common stockholders. The actual dividends, decided upon by the Board of Directors, are influenced by various factors, including the company’s performance, cash flows, and prevailing market conditions.

Investment Focus and Management

ARMOUR primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities backed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises or the Government National Mortgage Association. The company’s operations are overseen externally by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an entity registered with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information

The press release by ARMOUR contained forward-looking statements concerning the company’s expectations about future events and financial performances. However, these are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. ARMOUR has asserted that it will not commit to publicly updating any forward-looking statements unless necessitated by law. More information about the company can be obtained from the SEC website, ARMOUR’s official website, or by reaching out to their investor relations in Vero Beach, Florida.

Business United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

