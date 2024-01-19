Armond Santos, Jr.: A Life of Dedication to the National Association of Letter Carriers

Armond Santos, Jr., the former President of Southeast Massachusetts Branch 18 of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), passed away on January 13th at the age of 91. Santos was a member of the NALC for an impressive 66 years, beginning his career as a letter carrier in 1958. After 29 years of service, he retired in 1987 but remained actively involved in the organization.

Advertisment

Santos' Tenure and Influence

During his tenure, Santos held several leadership positions, not only within Branch 18 but also in Region 14. His extensive service and commitment to the association contributed significantly to the welfare and representation of letter carriers. Santos was known for his unwavering dedication and his ability to tirelessly fight for the rights and welfare of his fellow carriers. His influence and impact were widely recognized within the organization.

Renfroe's Tribute to Santos

Advertisment

NALC President Brian L. Renfroe acknowledged Santos' substantial service and commitment to the association. In his tribute, Renfroe recognized Santos as an effective and influential leader. His words echoed the respect Santos had garnered over the years within the NALC community. Renfroe noted that Santos' impact and legacy would endure, reflecting the deep impression he had made during his tenure.

Santos' Legacy

As Santos' life drew to a close, the NALC community mourned the loss of a stalwart advocate and leader. His legacy, however, remains intact. His commitment and dedication to the letter carriers' cause have left an indelible mark on the association, influencing its policies and approach to employee welfare. Santos will be greatly missed, but his influence will continue to be felt within NALC.

Renfroe, on behalf of NALC, extended deep condolences to Santos' family, friends, and colleagues. The loss is felt deeply within the NALC community, but Santos' enduring legacy offers a measure of comfort and inspiration. His life stands as a testament to the power of dedication and service.