Armenian Youth Foundation Fuels Tech-Enhanced Education at St. Stephen's School

Since 1988, the Armenian Youth Foundation has been a stalwart supporter of St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School, consistently funding technological resources integral to the school's educational efforts. The foundation's unwavering support has taken the form of Armenian textbooks, iPads, laptops, Chromebooks, document cameras, and computers for the student lab.

Latest Contribution to Technological Advancement

The latest manifestation of this support is a generous grant of $5,104.58. This funding has been judiciously utilized to install a permanent kindergarten projection system and provide new laptops for teachers. This investment signifies a marked upgrade from the previous portable projector arrangement and showcases the foundation's commitment to enhancing technological infrastructure in education.

Impact of the New Projection System

With the new system in place, the kindergarten teacher can now effortlessly display high-quality electronic content and videos. The system includes a dedicated computer, wired internet, and projector connections, making it a significant leap forward from the previous setup. This not only makes teaching more efficient but also enhances the learning experience for the students.

Gratitude and Future Prospects

Dr. Garine Palandjian, the Head of School, voiced her gratitude to the foundation for recognizing the importance of technology in optimizing student learning. She also expressed her appreciation for the foundation's support of the grant request, which ensures the school's alignment with the latest advancements in educational technology. Since its inception in 1973, the foundation has awarded over $780,000 in grants to more than 20 organizations and Armenian schools, fortifying its commitment to the advancement of education.