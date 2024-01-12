en English
Law

Armed Suspect At Large After Firing At Deputies in South Kitsap

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:13 pm EST
Early this morning, a routine patrol by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department took a dramatic turn as law enforcement officers found themselves under fire. In the quiet community of South Kitsap, an armed individual, later identified as 29-year-old Darian Savoie, opened fire on deputies before fleeing into a nearby forest. The incident has now escalated into a full-scale manhunt, causing significant disruption in the locality.

Shootout Sparks Lockdown and Road Closure

As the shots echoed through the peaceful morning air, the immediate response was to ensure the safety of the local residents. Consequently, Olalla Elementary School was quickly placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Simultaneously, the major thoroughfare of Burley Olalla Road at the intersection with State Highway 16 was shut down. Both actions were taken to facilitate the ongoing search operations and to minimize the risk to the public.

Manhunt for Armed Suspect

The main focus of the law enforcement agency is now on finding and apprehending the armed suspect. Savoie, who managed to evade immediate capture, is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office has dedicated significant resources to the ongoing manhunt, with deputies combing the nearby wooded area where the suspect was last seen. In the meantime, the public has been advised to avoid the area until it is deemed safe.

The Ongoing Situation

As of the time of this report, the situation remains fluid. The school continues to be on lockdown, and Burley Olalla Road remains closed. While the inconvenience to the local community is regrettable, public safety remains the top priority for the sheriff’s office. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available, hopefully leading to a swift resolution of the crisis.

Law Security United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

