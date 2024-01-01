en English
Conflict & Defence

Armed Drone Intercepted Close to U.S. Base in Northern Iraq

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
Armed Drone Intercepted Close to U.S. Base in Northern Iraq

On the eve of 2024, Erbil airport, a strategic base for U.S. and international forces in northern Iraq, faced a moment of tension as an armed drone was detected in its airspace. The Counter-Terrorism Service of Iraqi Kurdistan swiftly responded, intercepting and neutralizing the drone before it could pose any threat. The incident marked another chapter in the ongoing narrative of heightened alertness for military bases in the region.

Drone Attacks: A Growing Threat

The group identifying itself as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the drone attack, labeling Erbil airport as an “occupation base.” This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated tension and vigilance around U.S. and international military bases in the region, particularly since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The attack on Erbil airport took place less than 24 hours after two other drones were intercepted and downed near a military base used by the Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces and the al-Harir airbase, which hosts U.S. forces.

Response and Investigation

Despite the alarming nature of these incidents, no casualties or infrastructure damage have been reported. The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed al-Sudani, responded swiftly, ordering an investigation into these incidents in collaboration with Kurdish regional security forces. This decisive action underscores the gravity of the threat posed by drone attacks and the urgency of ensuring the safety of military personnel and bases.

Conflict & Defence Iraq United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

