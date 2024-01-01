Armed Drone Intercepted Close to U.S. Base in Northern Iraq

On the eve of 2024, Erbil airport, a strategic base for U.S. and international forces in northern Iraq, faced a moment of tension as an armed drone was detected in its airspace. The Counter-Terrorism Service of Iraqi Kurdistan swiftly responded, intercepting and neutralizing the drone before it could pose any threat. The incident marked another chapter in the ongoing narrative of heightened alertness for military bases in the region.

Drone Attacks: A Growing Threat

The group identifying itself as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the drone attack, labeling Erbil airport as an “occupation base.” This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated tension and vigilance around U.S. and international military bases in the region, particularly since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The attack on Erbil airport took place less than 24 hours after two other drones were intercepted and downed near a military base used by the Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces and the al-Harir airbase, which hosts U.S. forces.

Response and Investigation

Despite the alarming nature of these incidents, no casualties or infrastructure damage have been reported. The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed al-Sudani, responded swiftly, ordering an investigation into these incidents in collaboration with Kurdish regional security forces. This decisive action underscores the gravity of the threat posed by drone attacks and the urgency of ensuring the safety of military personnel and bases.

