Armadillo Unveils Eco-Luxe LA Flagship: A Testament to Women-Led Design and Sustainability

Armadillo, the world's leading Certified B Corporation rug brand, has officially opened its doors to a new flagship showroom and head office in Los Angeles, California, marking a significant milestone in its expansion. Situated in the prestigious La Cienega Design Quarter, this is Armadillo's sixth showroom, a collaborative effort between co-founders Jodie Fried and Sally Pottharst and Studio GOSS. The new space is a celebration of feminine aesthetics and sustainable luxury, reflecting the brand's women-led ethos and its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Advertisment

An Architectural Marvel

The Los Angeles flagship spans 3,770 square feet, offering a spacious venue to showcase Armadillo's extensive collection of rugs. Designed with an eye for sophistication and simplicity, the showroom features curved walls and a 15-foot-high barrel-vaulted ceiling, creating an inviting atmosphere that balances luxury with unpretentiousness. Jodie Fried's meticulous attention to detail ensures that the interior design harmonizes with the angular nature of the rugs, while the choice of materials like concrete, oak, brass, and blackened steel underscores the brand's dedication to quality and sustainability.

Inspiration from the Capitals of Fashion

Drawing inspiration from the subtle elegance of high-end fashion ateliers in Paris and Tokyo, the Los Angeles flagship mirrors Armadillo's unique approach to design and craftsmanship. This influence is evident in the showroom's layout and design choices, which aim to provide a unique shopping experience that is both intimate and expansive. The use of natural light and materials in innovative ways further enhances the aesthetic appeal of the space, making it a true embodiment of Armadillo's ethos.

Armadillo's commitment to sustainability is a cornerstone of its brand identity. The Los Angeles flagship, along with three other locations, is powered entirely by renewable energy, showcasing the brand's practices in sustainable operations. As a Certified B Corporation, Armadillo not only focuses on creating beautiful, high-quality rugs but also on maintaining an environmentally responsible business model. This dedication to sustainability and ethical practices sets Armadillo apart in the industry and underscores the importance of eco-friendly initiatives in the world of luxury design.