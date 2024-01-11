Armada Hoffler Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Earnings

Announcing a significant event, Armada Hoffler, a prominent real estate investment trust (REIT) renowned for its high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties, has scheduled a conference call. This call will be an opportunity for interested parties to tune in and gather the latest insights straight from the company's management.

Conference Call Details

The conference call, set to discuss earnings and other relevant information, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern on February 22, 2024. Investors can access this call by dialing the toll-free number (+1) 888-259-6580 or the toll number (+1) 416-764-8624, using the conference ID 54806922. The call will also be available as a webcast on the Company's investor website, providing a convenient alternative for those who prefer this format.

Replay Options

Understanding the importance of accessibility, Armada Hoffler will offer a replay of the call until Saturday, March 23, 2024. The replay can be accessed by calling either the toll-free number (+1) 877 674 7070 or the toll number (+1) 416 764 8692 and providing the passcode 806922. Moreover, a 30-day webcast replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, ensuring that no interested party misses out on this crucial update.

About Armada Hoffler

Established in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has crafted a legacy of excellence in the real estate domain. The REIT is a vertically integrated, self-managed entity that extends its expertise in general construction and development services to third-party clients. It holds a significant presence in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, contributing to the region's growth and prosperity.