Arlington Studio Shooting: High-Risk Drug Activity Involved, Suspect Asserts Alibi

On a night filled with trepidation, a shooting incident at an Arlington recording studio disrupted the quietude, leaving three men hospitalized and the local community on edge. The episode reportedly involved high-risk drug activity, a revelation that adds another layer of complexity to an already intricate case.

Shots Fired, Suspects Wounded

According to reports, two suspects, identified as Kinton Jones and George Duncan, were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle linked to the shooting. The pair are set to face criminal charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim, a 29-year-old music producer, recounted a chilling scenario where two masked men infiltrated the studio and initiated the shooting. In instinctual self-defense, he returned fire, possibly wounding the attackers.

Investigation Unravels Drug Link

The ongoing investigation has unearthed evidence suggestive of high-risk drug activity, potentially correlated with the shooting. Guns and a face mask were retrieved from the suspects' car, strengthening the case against them. Charges against Jones and Duncan include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Alibi Asserts Innocence of Third Suspect

In a twist to the story, a third individual, known as Jordan, has been implicated in the case. Despite the cloud of suspicion, Jordan's lawyer, John Diaz, fiercely asserts his client's innocence. Diaz argues that at the time of the shooting, the then 18-year-old Jordan was at his pregnant girlfriend's home - an alibi purportedly corroborated by witnesses. The specter of past misdeeds looms large over Jordan, as he had previously faced trial for a series of armed robberies back in 2007.