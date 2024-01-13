en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Transportation

Arlington County Updates: MLK Day Closures, Legal Battles, and Sports Triumphs

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
In a recent announcement, Arlington County revealed that various services and institutions will be observing closures on the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The list includes government offices, libraries, community centers, courts, and schools. However, certain services like parking meters will be exempt from the closure, and trash collection will continue as scheduled.

Arlington County Sheriff’s Office Launches Quarterly Newsletter

As part of their mission to foster greater transparency and improve communication with the community, the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Jose Quiroz, will roll out a quarterly newsletter. This initiative aims to establish a more open line of communication between law enforcement and the public they serve.

Legal Battle Over ‘Missing Middle Housing’ Policy Continues

In legal circles, a lawsuit against Arlington County over its ‘Missing Middle Housing’ zoning policy has attracted attention. The case will proceed to trial following a circuit court judge’s decision denying the county’s motion for an immediate appeal.

Bishop O’Connell Knights Boys Basketball Team Clinches No. 2 Rank

On the sports front, the Bishop O’Connell Knights boys basketball team has made its mark in the high-school 2023-24 season. The team has clinched a ranking of No. 2 in Virginia’s first Division I state private school weekly poll.

Public Safety Incidents and Transportation Proposals

Public safety continues to be a focus for Arlington County. This was highlighted by a recent incident where a stolen vehicle led to a police chase between Arlington and Alexandria, culminating in the vehicle crashing into a police cruiser. In an effort to improve transportation in the region, discussions are ongoing about the potential for water taxi connectivity on Four Mile Run and improved connections to VRE and Amtrak services. Weather forecasts for Arlington area indicate rain and possible thunderstorms with windy conditions.

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

