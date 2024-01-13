Arlington County Updates: MLK Day Closures, Legal Battles, and Sports Triumphs

In a recent announcement, Arlington County revealed that various services and institutions will be observing closures on the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The list includes government offices, libraries, community centers, courts, and schools. However, certain services like parking meters will be exempt from the closure, and trash collection will continue as scheduled.

Arlington County Sheriff’s Office Launches Quarterly Newsletter

As part of their mission to foster greater transparency and improve communication with the community, the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Jose Quiroz, will roll out a quarterly newsletter. This initiative aims to establish a more open line of communication between law enforcement and the public they serve.

Legal Battle Over ‘Missing Middle Housing’ Policy Continues

In legal circles, a lawsuit against Arlington County over its ‘Missing Middle Housing’ zoning policy has attracted attention. The case will proceed to trial following a circuit court judge’s decision denying the county’s motion for an immediate appeal.

Bishop O’Connell Knights Boys Basketball Team Clinches No. 2 Rank

On the sports front, the Bishop O’Connell Knights boys basketball team has made its mark in the high-school 2023-24 season. The team has clinched a ranking of No. 2 in Virginia’s first Division I state private school weekly poll.

Public Safety Incidents and Transportation Proposals

Public safety continues to be a focus for Arlington County. This was highlighted by a recent incident where a stolen vehicle led to a police chase between Arlington and Alexandria, culminating in the vehicle crashing into a police cruiser. In an effort to improve transportation in the region, discussions are ongoing about the potential for water taxi connectivity on Four Mile Run and improved connections to VRE and Amtrak services. Weather forecasts for Arlington area indicate rain and possible thunderstorms with windy conditions.