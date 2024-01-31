Arkansas State University Seeks Dean for Proposed College of Veterinary Medicine

Arkansas State University (A-State) is on a quest for a deserving candidate to fill the position of dean for its newly proposed College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). In a move that reflects the growing importance of veterinary sciences in the modern world, the university has opened its doors to applicants and nominees who will take on this crucial role. The ideal candidate will be tasked with overseeing the three core missions of the CVM: teaching, research, and service. This includes managing the college's budget and resources effectively.

Key Qualifications and Responsibilities

The position demands a candidate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree or its equivalent, with a robust research agenda, and a strong leadership and administrative background. The dean will serve as the chief administrative officer of the CVM and will be expected to join the Academic Deans Council. The dean will also engage with community and government partners to establish and implement the mission and strategic plan for the new college.

The search committee, co-chaired by Dr. Travis Marsico and Dr. Len Frey, is spearheading the hunt for the dean. A-State has set a tentative opening date for the college in fall 2026, a goal that hinges on the completion of all necessary preparations and regulatory approvals.

Approval and Accreditation Pursuits

The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board has already given the green light to the university's plan for the veterinary school. This ambitious plan includes hiring up to 40 new faculty and staff dedicated to the DVM degree program. A-State is also working towards gaining accreditation from national bodies such as The Higher Learning Commission and the American Veterinary Medical Association. An initial visit, crucial to the accreditation process, is scheduled for July.

Founding dean Dr. Glen Hoffsis has been the guiding light behind the institution's planning stages. His satisfaction with the progress made so far and his unwavering support for the veterinary school are testament to the potential success of the new college. The incoming dean will inherit this legacy and will have the opportunity to shape the future of veterinary sciences at A-State.