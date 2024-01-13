en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Arkansas Seeks Public Input for State Rail Plan Development

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Arkansas Seeks Public Input for State Rail Plan Development

In a significant move aimed at shaping the future of Arkansas’s rail infrastructure, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is inviting the public to contribute to the development of the state’s Rail Plan. The initiative, rooted in the Highways and Transportation Act of 1977, is designed to guide future investments in the state’s freight and passenger rail services and infrastructure.

Public Participation in Rail Plan Development

ArDOT, despite not owning, operating, or maintaining any rail infrastructure or services, is mandated to create a State Rail Plan. It is now encouraging the public to contribute their perspectives on this plan, via an online presentation and survey. The survey is open for public responses from Sunday until February 13. This initiative is expected to help Arkansas qualify for potential railroad funding opportunities.

The Historical and Current Context

Rail service has historically been a significant contributor to the development of the region. Passenger service in Northwest Arkansas dates back to 1881, continuing until the mid-1960s. Fast-forward to the present day, and only two rail lines operate in the region: the Arkansas and Missouri Railroad and a portion of the Canadian Pacific Kansas City route. The Rail Plan aims to better understand the requirements for passenger rail and advocate for its expansion in the state.

Visual Glimpse into Current Rail Usage

Highlighting the current usage of the rail service, images were shared as part of the public engagement, showing passengers waiting to board an Arkansas and Missouri Railroad passenger train at the Van Buren Train Depot. These images provide a snapshot into the current state of passenger rail usage in the region, underscoring the importance of public input in shaping its future.

0
Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
1 min ago
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Conditional Approval for Production and Sale of FDC Drugs India’s apex drug regulator has given conditional approval for the production and sale of five fixed-dose combination (FDC) medicines, that were on the verge of a ban. These include renowned drugs such as D’Cold Total, Saridon Triple Action, Piriton Syrup, and Dolo Cold. The drugs had
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Washington City Declares Traffic Emergency Amidst Heavy Snowfall
18 mins ago
Washington City Declares Traffic Emergency Amidst Heavy Snowfall
Fatal Bus Fire on Hyderabad-Bangalore Highway: One Life Claimed, Four Injured
18 mins ago
Fatal Bus Fire on Hyderabad-Bangalore Highway: One Life Claimed, Four Injured
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
3 mins ago
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Manchester Airport Celebrates Record-Breaking December with Over 2M Passengers
8 mins ago
Manchester Airport Celebrates Record-Breaking December with Over 2M Passengers
MP Jonathan Edwards Advocates for Rail Electrification to Boost West Wales' Economy
15 mins ago
MP Jonathan Edwards Advocates for Rail Electrification to Boost West Wales' Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
3 seconds
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
4 seconds
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
27 seconds
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
27 seconds
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
38 seconds
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
39 seconds
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
54 seconds
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
1 min
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
2 mins
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app