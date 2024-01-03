Arkansas PSC Seeks Utility Input on Utilizing Federal Funds for Enhanced Services

The Arkansas Public Service Commission (PSC) has initiated a comprehensive outreach to utilities in an effort to streamline the utilization of federal funds from two significant acts: the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This endeavor is primarily focused on optimizing utility service provision to the residents of Arkansas, backing the state’s application for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Innovation Program, and understanding the ramifications of these federal laws on the state’s revenue, rates, infrastructure project planning, and tax benefits for customers.

Maximizing Federal Funds for Utility Service Enhancement

The PSC’s main objective is ensuring that the benefits of the federal funding are maximized for the improvement of utility services in Arkansas. Specifically, the commission is looking at how these funds can be integrated into various aspects, such as integrated resources plans (IRPs), future resource acquisitions, cost recovery, and energy efficiency programs. Additionally, the PSC is keen on offering regulatory guidance to help utilities adapt their plans with the impacts of the IRA and IIJA in mind.

Feedback on Alignment with Grid Innovation Program

The PSC is actively seeking feedback from electric utilities on proposals that are in sync with the state’s application for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Innovation Program. This program has earmarked a whopping $5 billion for projects that focus on enhancing grid resilience and reliability. The deadline for the submission of this feedback is January 10, as the application is due on January 12.

Impact of Federal Laws on Revenue, Rates, and Infrastructure Planning

Apart from this, the PSC is also requesting feedback from all utilities on how these federal laws will influence their revenue, rates, infrastructure planning, and tax benefits for customers in the coming decade. The due date for these comments is February 15.

With the Inflation Reduction Act directing a monumental amount of investment towards climate and energy projects, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act focusing on boosting U.S. manufacturing, supporting job sectors, and building out the necessary infrastructure for a shift to cleaner energy systems, the PSC’s initiative stands as a testament to Arkansas’s commitment to a sustainable and energy-efficient future.