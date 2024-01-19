Arkansas Introduces New 327 Area Code in Regions Served by 870 Code

In a significant move, the Arkansas Public Service Commission has announced the introduction of a new area code, 327, in the region currently served by the 870 area code. The change, set to take effect from February 20, comes as an overlay, meaning that the new area code will coexist alongside the existing 870 code. Starting this Friday, local calls within the 870 region will necessitate the inclusion of the area code for successful dialing.

Impact on Existing 870 Number Holders

The implementation of the 327 area code will not impact those holding existing 870 numbers. However, any new phone services initiated on or after the effective date may be assigned numbers bearing the new area code. The decision to enact this overlay plan was first made on December 11, 2009, but was delayed until now due to successful efforts in telephone number conservation, as noted by the Commission on June 22, 2012.

A Closer Look at the Regions Affected

The new 327 area code will serve the same geographic areas as the 870 area code. This includes the northern, eastern, and southern portions of Arkansas, encompassing communities such as De Queen, Ashdown, El Dorado, and Jonesboro. Henceforth, residents of the 870 area code must dial their area code plus the telephone number on all calls, necessitating 10-digit dialing for all local calls.

Reshaping Dialing Practices

This change marks a significant shift in dialing practices for residents in the designated regions. While the existing 870 number holders will retain their current area code, the addition of the new area code will necessitate a migration to 10-digit dialing for all local calls. This move is seen as a necessary step towards accommodating the growing demand for telephone numbers in the region and ensuring the efficient use of available number resources.