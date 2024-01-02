en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Arkansas Governor Challenges DOD’s Abortion Policy Following Colonel’s Resignation

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Arkansas Governor Challenges DOD’s Abortion Policy Following Colonel’s Resignation

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders has launched a critical assault on the Department of Defense’s (DOD) policy covering abortion-related expenses for the military personnel. The policy, implemented in October 2022, ensures the health and readiness of service members by allowing them to take leave and have expenses covered for reproductive health care services not provided by the military. This policy came into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Colonel Patterson’s Resignation

At the heart of this controversy is the resignation of Colonel Dillon Patterson, the 188th Wing Commander at the Ebbing Air National Guard base in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Patterson stepped down due to his opposition to the DOD’s abortion policy, which he believed conflicted with his deeply held religious beliefs. The Colonel, with over 3,300 hours of flight experience in various aircraft and numerous combat missions to his name, felt compelled to resign from his command position in protest against the policy.

Governor Sanders’ Opposition

Governor Sanders, in her letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, requested the repeal of the controversial DOD policy. Sanders argued that the policy forces commanding officers to approve abortion leave regardless of their religious beliefs. She further criticized it as an ‘overtly political mandate’ resulting in the loss of committed military leaders like Colonel Patterson.

Future Implications

The implications of this confrontation extend beyond immediacy. The DOD maintains that the policy is necessary for the health and readiness of service members, who often do not have control over their stationing and face challenging circumstances when making private health care decisions. On the other hand, critics like Governor Sanders argue that the policy infringes upon the constitutional rights of commanding officers and militates against their religious convictions. Only time will tell how this conflict between individual rights and military readiness will be resolved.

0
Military United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gen. Jim Slife Takes on Role as Air Force Vice Chief of Staff

By Muhammad Jawad

Navy Invests $34 Million in Bath Iron Works to Boost Shipbuilding Capabilities

By Salman Khan

Heroic Marine Reinforces Sense of Family Within the Corps

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Russian City of Belgorod Hit By Multiple Explosions Amidst Growing Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Balancing Tradition and Modernization: The Longevity of U.S. Military ...
@History · 52 mins
Balancing Tradition and Modernization: The Longevity of U.S. Military ...
heart comment 0
David Goda: The Unseen Battle of a Vietnam War Veteran

By BNN Correspondents

David Goda: The Unseen Battle of a Vietnam War Veteran
Military Families Sue Corvias Over Substandard Housing Conditions

By Quadri Adejumo

Military Families Sue Corvias Over Substandard Housing Conditions
U.S. Army Announces New Warrant Officer Career Field to Enhance Recruitment Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

U.S. Army Announces New Warrant Officer Career Field to Enhance Recruitment Strategy
Indian Government Reinforces Military Presence in Jammu and Kashmir with Armado ALSVs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Reinforces Military Presence in Jammu and Kashmir with Armado ALSVs
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
12 seconds
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
24 seconds
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
30 seconds
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
32 seconds
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
57 seconds
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
1 min
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
1 min
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
2 mins
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
2 mins
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
42 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app