Arkansas Governor Activates National Guard Ahead of Winter Weather

As the specter of severe winter weather looms over Arkansas, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made a proactive move by activating the Arkansas National Guard. This strategic decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of citizens, with the upcoming weather event expected to hit on January 14. The troops will be strategically positioned throughout the state, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Arkansas State Police, in a mission to aid stranded drivers.

Ready to Serve

Arkansas' adjutant general, Major General Jonathan Stubbs, has assured residents that the National Guard is adequately equipped to handle such missions. He reiterated that the National Guard takes immense pride in being always at the ready to assist citizens in times of emergency. The activation will see a total of 168 guardsmen being called to duty. These soldiers will be part of winter weather truck teams assembled by the National Guard, working in tandem with nine Arkansas State Police Troops.

A Well-Planned Operation

The operation has been meticulously planned, with each team consisting of four truck operators and a supervisor. They will be working grueling 12-hour shifts until their assistance is no longer required. The truck teams have been entrusted with the major responsibilities of supporting first responder emergency vehicles and transporting stranded drivers to safety. However, it's noteworthy that they are not authorized to recover private or commercial vehicles.

Statewide Preparedness

In addition to the National Guard's efforts, state entities like the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and the Arkansas State Emergency Operations Center have sprung into action, gearing up to deal with the harsh winter weather. The Arkansas State Police has urged drivers to stay home if possible and has equipped its force with the necessary training to respond to winter weather emergencies. The state has also issued guidelines for driving in wintery conditions and mobilized resources to assist those seeking shelter from the cold.

As Arkansas braces itself for the impending winter wave, it's heartening to see the swift and efficient measures being taken by the authorities. The activation of the National Guard and the efforts by state police and emergency management departments provide a beacon of reassurance to the residents of Arkansas. As the snow begins to fall and temperatures start to drop, these measures serve as a testament to the state's commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens.