en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Arkansas Farmers Experience Mild December with Average Rainfall

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
Arkansas Farmers Experience Mild December with Average Rainfall

Arkansas’ farming community experienced a relatively mild December, marked by average rainfall and sufficient soil moisture for the majority of the state. Despite this, a larger portion of the state reports shorter soil moisture conditions compared to the same timeline last year. Favorable weather during autumn allowed farmers to prepare for spring planting, and the ongoing hay feeding by livestock producers continues to be a significant activity.

Fall Weather Forecast and Its Implications

The Farmers Almanac had predicted a cooler and drier autumn for Arkansas, followed by cold and unpredictable conditions in November and December. The forecast also pointed to an unseasonably cold January 2024, with the likelihood of a major winter storm hitting the state. As a result, Arkansas didn’t expect a White Christmas, but snow was predicted in parts of the state at the beginning of January.

Weather Predictions from Local Meteorologists

KARK-TV meteorologists in Little Rock forecasted snow in northern and central Arkansas as a significant weather system was anticipated to cross the state. The weather system was expected to start with rain on Friday night, potentially transitioning into snow. However, surface temperatures were likely to remain above freezing, indicating minimal chances of any snow accumulation.

Weather Conditions in Central Arkansas

The central region of Arkansas was anticipated to experience cloudy weather, with temperatures dipping to freezing overnight. The rest of the week was expected to see seasonable weather, with temperatures approximating 50°F and a chance of showers in the far south of Arkansas. Cold rain was anticipated to move in on Friday, with a possibility of a rain-snow mix in parts of Northwest Arkansas, including Fayetteville, Bentonville, and Eureka Springs. The precipitation was expected to clear out on Saturday morning, giving way to a strong storm system at the start of the following week.

0
Agriculture United States Weather
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
2 mins ago
Fertilizers Linked to Rising Microplastic Levels in Agricultural Soils, Study Finds
Unseen to the naked eye yet dramatically altering our environment, the escalating issue of microplastics in agricultural soils has come under the spotlight in a recent study. Conducted by Lancaster University and Rothamsted Research in the UK, the study links the increased presence of microplastics in soil to the use of both organic and inorganic
Fertilizers Linked to Rising Microplastic Levels in Agricultural Soils, Study Finds
Bashaw Town Council Approves Subdivision Application and Property Sale
19 mins ago
Bashaw Town Council Approves Subdivision Application and Property Sale
Nagaland in 2024: A Year of Political Negotiations and Cultural Celebrations
26 mins ago
Nagaland in 2024: A Year of Political Negotiations and Cultural Celebrations
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: A Promising Revolution in Uttar Pradesh's Welfare Schemes
8 mins ago
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: A Promising Revolution in Uttar Pradesh's Welfare Schemes
Zamfara's Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture
10 mins ago
Zamfara's Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture
NITI Aayog Spearheads National Workshop to Boost India's Marine Fisheries Sector
16 mins ago
NITI Aayog Spearheads National Workshop to Boost India's Marine Fisheries Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
33 seconds
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
45 seconds
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
Tronox BSBL A-Grade Basketball Season 2024: A Packed Schedule Post-Holiday Break
53 seconds
Tronox BSBL A-Grade Basketball Season 2024: A Packed Schedule Post-Holiday Break
Unprecedented 23 Wickets Fall in a Day at Newlands, Casting Spotlight on Pitch Conditions
1 min
Unprecedented 23 Wickets Fall in a Day at Newlands, Casting Spotlight on Pitch Conditions
Peshawar High Court Grants Protective Bail to PTI Leader Zartaj Gul Amidst Corruption Allegations
1 min
Peshawar High Court Grants Protective Bail to PTI Leader Zartaj Gul Amidst Corruption Allegations
Kenyan Government Proposes Resource Pool to Bolster Universal Health Coverage
2 mins
Kenyan Government Proposes Resource Pool to Bolster Universal Health Coverage
India's External Affairs Minister Anticipates Challenges in 2024: A New Direction for Policies
2 mins
India's External Affairs Minister Anticipates Challenges in 2024: A New Direction for Policies
Stoke City and Brighton Set for Historic FA Cup Clash
2 mins
Stoke City and Brighton Set for Historic FA Cup Clash
Indian Congress Party Faces Scrutiny Over Meeting with Adani Group
2 mins
Indian Congress Party Faces Scrutiny Over Meeting with Adani Group
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
36 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
37 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app