Arkansas Farmers Experience Mild December with Average Rainfall

Arkansas’ farming community experienced a relatively mild December, marked by average rainfall and sufficient soil moisture for the majority of the state. Despite this, a larger portion of the state reports shorter soil moisture conditions compared to the same timeline last year. Favorable weather during autumn allowed farmers to prepare for spring planting, and the ongoing hay feeding by livestock producers continues to be a significant activity.

Fall Weather Forecast and Its Implications

The Farmers Almanac had predicted a cooler and drier autumn for Arkansas, followed by cold and unpredictable conditions in November and December. The forecast also pointed to an unseasonably cold January 2024, with the likelihood of a major winter storm hitting the state. As a result, Arkansas didn’t expect a White Christmas, but snow was predicted in parts of the state at the beginning of January.

Weather Predictions from Local Meteorologists

KARK-TV meteorologists in Little Rock forecasted snow in northern and central Arkansas as a significant weather system was anticipated to cross the state. The weather system was expected to start with rain on Friday night, potentially transitioning into snow. However, surface temperatures were likely to remain above freezing, indicating minimal chances of any snow accumulation.

Weather Conditions in Central Arkansas

The central region of Arkansas was anticipated to experience cloudy weather, with temperatures dipping to freezing overnight. The rest of the week was expected to see seasonable weather, with temperatures approximating 50°F and a chance of showers in the far south of Arkansas. Cold rain was anticipated to move in on Friday, with a possibility of a rain-snow mix in parts of Northwest Arkansas, including Fayetteville, Bentonville, and Eureka Springs. The precipitation was expected to clear out on Saturday morning, giving way to a strong storm system at the start of the following week.