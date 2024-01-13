en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Arkansas Condo Residents Struggle with Tornado Aftermath Amid Winter Weather Warnings

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
Arkansas Condo Residents Struggle with Tornado Aftermath Amid Winter Weather Warnings

In the heart of Little Rock, Arkansas, the residents of Foxcroft Condominiums are bracing themselves for an arctic onslaught, while still grappling with the aftermath of a devastating tornado that struck in March. The severe damage inflicted on their homes, which includes gaping crevices in roofs, has left them vulnerable to the impending winter weather.

The Challenges of Living in a Damaged Condominium

Sara Tiefenthaler, one of the residents, spoke out about her concerns regarding the sluggish pace of exterior repairs by the condominium’s management. This delay in restoration has left her displaced and burdened with additional expenses. Despite proactive steps like engaging a plumber to drain her hot water heater, Tiefenthaler remains apprehensive about the potential damage to the interior of her condo.

Condominium Management’s Response to Tornado Damage

To date, KARK 4 News has attempted to contact RPM Property Group, the owner of Foxcroft Condominiums, for comments on the repair situation. However, they are yet to receive a response. This lack of communication has further heightened the residents’ fear and uncertainty as they face the double threat of a thunderstorm followed by a cold snap.

The Impending Weather Conditions in Arkansas

Adding to the plight of the Foxcroft Condominiums’ residents, the National Weather Service has issued alerts for severe thunderstorms capable of generating tornadoes. These storms threaten to inflict further damage on homes, vehicles, and trees. Forecasts predict a flash freeze and heavy snowfall in parts of western Arkansas, escalating the severity of the situation. An official Tornado Watch has also been put in place for Little Rock, Arkansas, and Tyler, Texas, amplifying the urgency of the situation.

In the face of such adversity, the residents of Foxcroft Condominiums are demonstrating their resilience. Yet, the collective hope is for swift action from RPM Property Group to initiate the necessary repairs, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all residents as they confront the harsh winter conditions.

0
Disaster United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
36 mins ago
Major Water Main Break Causes Low Pressure in Milwaukee's Florist District
Residents and businesses in Milwaukee’s Florist district awoke to low water pressure on Friday, January 12, following a significant water main break at the intersection of 91st Street and Mill Road. The sudden decrease in pressure was attributed to a power loss at the Florist district pumping station, as confirmed by Milwaukee Water Works. The
Major Water Main Break Causes Low Pressure in Milwaukee's Florist District
La Crosse Mayor Addresses Homelessness and Flood Response in State of the City Address
4 hours ago
La Crosse Mayor Addresses Homelessness and Flood Response in State of the City Address
Autauga County Mourns Loss of Seven Residents to EF3 Tornado
4 hours ago
Autauga County Mourns Loss of Seven Residents to EF3 Tornado
Caloocan City Boosts Disaster Response: A Fire Truck for Each Barangay
1 hour ago
Caloocan City Boosts Disaster Response: A Fire Truck for Each Barangay
Wiregrass Community Comes Together in Wake of Cottonwood Tornado
1 hour ago
Wiregrass Community Comes Together in Wake of Cottonwood Tornado
North Texas Prepares for Severe Cold: Echoes of Past Freeze Spur Precautions
4 hours ago
North Texas Prepares for Severe Cold: Echoes of Past Freeze Spur Precautions
Latest Headlines
World News
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
8 seconds
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
9 seconds
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
27 seconds
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
1 min
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
1 min
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
2 mins
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
2 mins
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students
2 mins
Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students
Greenville Mayor Jerry J. Ransom Seeks Re-election: A Record of Dedication and Progress
2 mins
Greenville Mayor Jerry J. Ransom Seeks Re-election: A Record of Dedication and Progress
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app