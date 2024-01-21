Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine Selected for Pioneering C3DO Testing Initiative

The Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, a crucial part of the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, has been chosen as one of the eight exclusive testing sites across the United States for the Core Competency Capstone for Doctors of Osteopathy (C3DO). This significant initiative, conceived and developed by the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners, is a dedicated effort to ensure that osteopathic medical students achieve a satisfactory level of competency in key osteopathic clinical skills, including patient interaction, diagnosis, and treatment.

Shaping the Future of Osteopathic Exams

Being selected as a testing site empowers the college with the ability to influence the structure of the exam, which is slated to be offered nationwide. The assessment puts a premium value on patient interaction and is aimed to illustrate the proficiency of osteopathic medical students in this critical area. The National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners, serving as the licensing agency for the College of Osteopathic Medicine, mandates students to successfully pass three exams to secure their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree and during their initial year of residency.

Adapting to Pandemic Challenges

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board made a strategic shift and permitted colleges to administer exams, thereby ensuring that clinical skills benchmarks were being met. The prior national assessment was called off after 2020. The newly introduced assessment, in contrast, will be accessible to any institution expressing a desire for it, marking a significant departure from the restricted availability of the previous evaluation.

Looking Towards the Future

Pilot program data is scheduled for review in June 2025 to determine the process for students graduating in 2028 and subsequent years. The Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is set to commence its pilot testing in April 2023, involving around 150 third-year medical students over a six-week period. The college has also been awarded a $40,000 grant from the national board to support program development, which will be primarily directed towards hiring a coordinator for the testing. Participation in the C3DO testing process is anticipated to amplify the college's curriculum, foster partnerships with medical institutions, and bolster its national standing within the osteopathic medical community.