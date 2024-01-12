Arkansas Braces for Severe Weather: Emergency Teams and Shelters Ready

Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley brace as a severe storm threatens the region. Damaging winds, hail, and potential tornadoes are forecasted. The 40/29 Get Ready Weather team is relentlessly tracking the situation, ensuring that residents are not caught unawares.

Emergency Managers Indicate Preparedness

Local emergency managers have sounded the alarm, indicating their readiness for potential tornado warnings. In Fort Smith, tornado shelters are within easy reach of most residents, with facilities like schools doubling as safe havens in the event of extreme weather. The proximity of these shelters ensures that residents have a secure place to retreat to if the need arises.

Response Teams on Standby

A.J. Gary, the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM), has confirmed the presence of response teams in Little Rock, ready to provide assistance if called upon. Despite the hope that severe measures will not be necessary, ADEM’s focus is firmly on preparing for the worst-case scenario. This highlights the region’s commitment to prioritizing the safety of its residents.

Automatic and Manual Shelter Operations

Fort Smith’s tornado shelters are equipped with an automatic opening system that activates when tornado sirens sound, ensuring swift access to safety for residents. Meanwhile, in Van Buren and Crawford County, emergency management personnel stand ready to manually open shelter doors if required. The dual-mode operation of these shelters underscores the comprehensive measures being taken to ensure public safety amidst the severe weather threat.

The readiness of emergency services and the proactive measures being taken to safeguard public safety underscore the region’s determination to weather this storm. The residents of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are urged to stay alert, and follow the guidance of local authorities and weather updates.