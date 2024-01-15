Arizona's Ski Resorts Face a Season of Lower Snowfall, Yet Optimism Prevails

The majesty of Arizona's White Mountains is well-known, a winter wonderland attracting thousands of visitors each year. Yet, this season, the mountains offer a less-than-perfect picture, with a shroud of snow that is lighter than usual. According to Todd Clarke, General Manager of Sunrise Park Resort, the snowfall this year has been disappointing. The resort has received 68 inches of natural snow, a significant dip compared to the previous year and below the average.

The Tale of Two Resorts

It's not just Sunrise Park Resort grappling with the lack of snow. Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff has had even less snowfall, with the resort recording only 56 inches so far. The thin layer of white presents a stark contrast to the last season's record, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the resorts' operations.

Optimism Prevails

Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, Clarke remains optimistic. He attributes his confidence to Sunrise's strategic investments over the past three years. A whopping $10 million has been funneled into enhancing the resort's infrastructure, leading to a 400% surge in visitorship. While the snow may not be as plentiful as before, Clarke is prepared to make the best of the season.

Looking Forward

Clarke is banking on the snowiest months in Arizona's high country - January and February. While the resorts face a challenging season, they are ready to embrace whatever Mother Nature has in store. The Sunrise and Apache Peaks ski resorts, despite limited trails and lifts, remain operational. As the resorts adapt to the changing climatic patterns, they continue to offer their visitors a memorable winter experience.