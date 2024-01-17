Arizona's Sedona and Scottsdale Spotlighted in Tripadvisor's 2024 Awards; Surprise Trips Trending

Arizona's picturesque landscapes and the thrill of spontaneous adventures have painted the latest trends in travel. Two of its cities, Sedona and Scottsdale, have been spotlighted in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Destination Awards for 2024. Furthermore, the emerging trend of surprising journeys, where the destination remains a mystery until the last moment, is reshaping travel preferences, as revealed by the 2024 Travel Trend Report from RVshare.

Advertisment

Arizona's Gems: Sedona and Scottsdale

The Travelers' Choice Destination Awards, based on voluminous reviews from Tripadvisor's global community of travelers, have ranked Sedona as the 16th and Scottsdale as the 25th most popular U.S. destinations this year. Sedona, celebrated for its mesmerizing red rock buttes and canyons, spa resorts, and night sky viewing, houses notable attractions such as the Cathedral Rock, Bell Rock, and the Chapel of the Holy Cross. On the other hand, Scottsdale, recognized for hosting more resort spas per capita than any other U.S. city, offers a diverse range of attractions including the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, Frank Lloyd Wright's Taleisin West, and Old Town Scottsdale.

Spa Resorts with a Local Touch

Scottsdale's spa resorts have garnered attention for their scenic desert views and unique treatments that incorporate local ingredients. Ingredients such as prickly pear and agave are used to create a distinctive local touch, adding to the uniqueness of the spa treatments offered. Both Sedona and Scottsdale have been recognized by Tripadvisor in previous awards, with accommodations and eateries in these cities and nearby areas receiving praise.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Travel Trend Report from RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, has identified a growing trend of surprise trips. These trips, where the destination remains unknown until the last moment, are gaining traction among travelers seeking spontaneity and excitement. Renting an RV offers the flexibility and freedom essential for such an unplanned journey, reflecting a broader shift in travel preferences towards more spontaneous and experiential adventures.