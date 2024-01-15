Arizona's Native American Tribes Fight to Preserve Endangered Languages

In the heart of Arizona, Native American tribes are locked in a battle against time, striving to safeguard their linguistic heritage as the number of fluent speakers teeters on the brink of extinction. Joyce Johnson, an Apache language teacher at San Carlos High School and a coordinator for the San Carlos Apache Tribe's language preservation efforts, stands at the forefront of this struggle.

Endangered Indigenous Languages

The Apache language, spoken by the San Carlos Apache Tribe, is one of nearly 200 North American Indigenous languages at risk of extinction. Historical factors such as European colonization, genocide, and forced assimilation through government-run boarding schools that functioned until the 1970s have contributed to the languages' jeopardized status. The San Carlos Apache Tribe, comprising 14,000 members, has only 20 fluent Apache speakers left, most of whom are over 50 years old.

Competing Community Concerns

Efforts to preserve these endangered languages jostle with other pressing community issues such as crime and housing. Despite these challenges, initiatives to create dictionaries and textbooks are being undertaken to keep these languages alive. The Yavapai Apache Nation, for instance, is developing dictionary apps and children's books to foster language learning among the younger generations.

Creative Language Preservation

Individuals like rapper Juan Bule are also finding innovative ways to uphold linguistic traditions. By rapping in Yaqui, Bule connects with the youth, using music as a cultural bridge to keep his native language alive. Such initiatives are vital in ensuring the survival of these languages, but they are not without their hurdles.

Challenges and Independent Endeavors

Collaboration with nonprofits dedicated to language preservation has been fraught with issues of ownership and exploitation. In response, tribes are increasingly opting to take matters into their own hands. The San Carlos Apache Tribe has recently completed the production of its own dictionary, a significant step forward in their independent language preservation efforts.

The battle for language preservation among Arizona's Native American tribes is not merely a fight for cultural survival. It is a testament to their resilience, their enduring connection to their ancestral roots, and their commitment to future generations.