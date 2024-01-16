Arizona Utilities TEP and UniSource Seek Proposals for Future Energy Needs

Arizona-based utility companies Tucson Electric Power (TEP) and UniSource Energy Services have issued an all-source request for proposals (ASRFP), kickstarting a search for new generation facilities, energy storage systems, and other resources. The ASRFP, which invites bids for all resource types, including renewable energy sources, natural gas turbines, and energy storage systems, is part of the companies' strategic plan to fulfill their future energy needs as outlined in their 2023 integrated resource plans (IRPs).

TEP's and UniSource's Energy Transition

TEP's 2023 IRP underscores the company's commitment to significantly bolstering its renewable energy portfolio. The plan outlines intentions to add 2,240 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar generation and 1,330 MW of energy storage by 2038. This move is not only a leap towards cleaner energy but also a strategic attempt to offset peak energy usage periods and ensure reliability. The IRP also involves replacing coal plants with natural gas turbines, reinforcing TEP's commitment to substantially reduce CO2 emissions by 2035.

Similarly, UniSource's 2023 IRP involves an ambitious expansion plan. It proposes the addition of 350 MW of solar and wind resources, 200 MW of natural gas turbines, and 225 MW of energy storage systems by 2038. This blueprint is designed to double electric resources and address regional grid constraints, striking a balance between the need for clean energy and the practicalities of energy provision.

Aiming for a Greener Future

The ASRFP submission deadline is set for March 8, 2024, and is aimed at supporting customer energy needs over the next 15 years. This broad scope includes considerations of affordability and peak energy usage periods. Both TEP and UniSource have entrusted Sargent & Lundy with the task of providing evaluation and independent monitoring services for the ASRFP process. More details are available on the dedicated website.

The recent selection of the Roadrunner Reserve, a large-scale battery energy storage system expected to be operational by 2025, is a testament to the efficacy of previous ASRFPs. TEP and UniSource, both subsidiaries of Fortis Inc., continue to serve over 3 million customers across North America and the Caribbean, demonstrating their commitment to the transition to a more sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy future.