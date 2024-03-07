Arizona Supreme Court Clears Path for Surprise Affordable Housing Amid Local Opposition

In a landmark decision, the Arizona Supreme Court has refused to review a case against a proposed affordable housing complex in Surprise, marking the end of a yearslong battle. Developer Dominium's plan for a 46-acre site near Cotton Lane and Waddell Road, featuring up to 601 units for families and seniors, can now proceed, following vocal challenges from local residents.

Advertisment

Community Concerns vs. Housing Needs

The controversy began when the Surprise City Council narrowly approved a preliminary development plan for the project in 2022, with a 4-3 vote. The decision sparked a significant community backlash, leading a group named Voice of Surprise to collect signatures in an attempt to force a referendum on the issue. Their efforts culminated in a lawsuit against the city, challenging the council's decision. However, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that the council's approval was administrative, not legislative, thereby not subject to a referendum. The Arizona Supreme Court's decision to not hear the case has upheld this ruling, effectively green-lighting the project.

Legal Implications and Developer's Commitment

Despite opposition, Dominium adjusted its initial proposal to align with existing zoning rights, avoiding the need for a rezoning that would typically be open to referendum. This strategic move underscores the complex interplay between community input and the legal framework governing land use and development. Dominium's government relations manager, Sarah Shambrook, expressed the company's commitment to addressing the acute need for affordable housing in Surprise, highlighting plans to commence construction soon after property acquisition this summer, with occupancy slated for 2026.

The case raises pivotal questions about government transparency, citizen engagement, and the mechanisms available for public influence on urban development decisions. Tim La Sota, representing Voice of Surprise, lamented the ruling as a setback for ballot measure rights and public participation in land-use changes. This scenario underscores the tension between advancing necessary housing initiatives and ensuring community voices are heard and respected in the urban planning process.