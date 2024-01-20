Arizona has steadily emerged as a hub of job growth, adding 8,100 nonfarm jobs in the span of a single month, from November to December. The yearly addition of nonfarm jobs amounted to a significant 64,800, according to reports from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

However, the state's unemployment rate stubbornly persists at 4.3%, a figure that overshadows the national average of 3.7%.

Private Sector Spearheads Job Growth

The surge in Arizona's employment levels is largely credited to the private sector. A sizable addition of 43,000 jobs from this sector starkly contrasts with the 21,800 jobs contributed by the public sector. The Arizona Commerce Authority reported an influx of approximately 97,000 individuals into the state workforce in 2023 alone.

Key Sectors Witnessing Employment Surge

December bore witness to substantial gains in specific sectors. Financial activities, trade, transportation, and utilities, along with private education and health services emerged as the sectors experiencing the most significant growth. Despite these gains, the government sector and the construction industry reported job losses.

State Government and Corporate Interest

The office of Governor Katie Hobbs celebrated these milestones, focusing on the peak in employment and a notable rise in real wages. Arizona has become a coveted destination for many companies, particularly those originating from the technology sector.

The report concluded with a mention of NABUR, an online forum, without providing additional information on its relevance or connection to the presented job growth data.