Arizona Pilot's Dream Takes Flight with Historic Cessna 170 Win at Buckeye Air Fair

Imagine the excitement that fills the air at an aviation fair, where pilots and enthusiasts alike share stories of the skies. Then, picture the moment when Cliff Gurske, a seasoned pilot from Goodyear, Arizona, hears his name announced as the winner of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Sweepstakes Cessna 170, at the AOPA Fly-in held at Buckeye Air Fair. This isn't just any aircraft; it's a 1953 Cessna 170B, meticulously restored over 18 months into a backcountry beast with a 195-horsepower engine. For Gurske, a man with a rich history of flying tailwheel airplanes in Alaska, this win isn't just about adding another aircraft to his logbook; it's the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

A Surprise in the Sky

Cliff Gurske's day at the Buckeye Air Fair started like any other, with no hint of the surprise that lay in store. A pilot with qualifications for Boeing 747, 737, and DC-3 aircraft, Gurske was unknowingly steered to the event by his Southwest Airlines colleagues and AOPA, who had conspired to adjust his schedule, ensuring he'd be present to accept his prize. The look of sheer astonishment on his face as his name was called was a testament to the success of their plan. Gurske, who resides merely 15 miles from Buckeye, could hardly believe his luck. Overwhelmed by the win, he immediately shared his excitement and plans to take the airplane to Alaska, a place where his heart truly lies.

The Journey of Restoration

The Cessna 170B that Gurske won is no ordinary aircraft. It represents 18 months of dedicated restoration, transforming it into a 195-horsepower backcountry aircraft. This vintage plane, which first took to the skies in 1953, has been given a new lease on life, equipped to tackle the rugged Alaskan wilderness that Gurske loves so much. The restoration process was not just about upgrading its capabilities but also about preserving the rich history and essence of the Cessna 170, a model known for its reliability and versatility in various flying conditions.

A Shared Joy

Upon winning, Gurske's first thought was to share his joy with his wife, humorously inquiring about her affinity for small airplanes. This moment of levity highlighted the personal significance of the win, not just for Gurske but for his family as well. As a 30-year AOPA member, his commitment to aviation and the community that surrounds it is evident. This win isn't just a testament to his luck but a celebration of his dedication to flying. The Cessna 170, with its history and newfound capabilities, is more than just an aircraft to Gurske; it's a symbol of adventure, a companion for explorations yet to come.

The winning of the Cessna 170 at the Buckeye Air Fair is a story of surprise, joy, and the realization of a dream. For Cliff Gurske, it's a reminder that sometimes, the most extraordinary moments come when we least expect them, high above the ground, among the clouds where he feels most at home.