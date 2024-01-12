en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Arizona Mulls Legislation to Regulate Labeling of Lab-Grown Meats

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Arizona Mulls Legislation to Regulate Labeling of Lab-Grown Meats

The rapidly evolving landscape of lab-grown meat is stirring a legislative response in Arizona, as lawmakers consider a bill emphasizing transparency and stringent labeling of these synthetic products. The proposed legislation, an echo of similar initiatives in other states, aims to ensure consumers are fully aware of what they are purchasing, whether it is derived from a plant, insect, or lab.

Transparency in Meat Labeling

Arizona lawmakers have introduced two notable bills, namely HB 2244 and HB 2121, targeting the regulation of lab-grown meats. Representative Quang Nguyen’s HB 2244 intends to make it illegal to misrepresent lab-created meat products as actual meat, underscoring the need for transparency and clear disclosure. This bill aligns with the consumer’s right to know what they are consuming and the broader push for accountability in the food industry.

Protection for Local Cattle Ranchers

In contrast, Representative David Marshall’s HB 2121 seeks to prohibit the sale and production of cell-cultured animal products, citing public health concerns and potential economic damage to Arizona’s robust cattle ranching industry. This bill also includes a provision allowing businesses adversely affected by the sale of lab-grown meats to sue and potentially collect damages, further safeguarding the interests of local ranchers.

Regulation Trends in Other States and Abroad

Arizona is not alone in its regulatory move. Florida is considering criminalizing the sale and distribution of cultivated meat to protect its agricultural sector, aiming to be the first state to ban lab-grown meat. Texas has already enacted a law mandating clear labeling for meat substitutes and cultivated meat. Nebraska has reintroduced legislation, requiring alternative protein products to be marked as ‘imitation.’ Internationally, Italy has passed a law banning lab-produced food and animal feed.

Industry Response and Future Outlook

Despite these regulatory hurdles, industry experts assert that transparency is vital for consumer acceptance and the success of the cultivated meat sector. However, the industry also grapples with consumer skepticism and high production costs. Organizations like The Good Food Institute and companies such as Upside Foods and Eat Just contend that prohibitions on labeling infringe on their first amendment rights. They advocate for equitable labeling laws across all food products, ushering in an era of informed consumer choice and sustainable food production.

0
Agriculture Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
54 mins ago
London Cocoa Futures Near Record Highs; Robusta Coffee and Sugar Futures Show Dramatic Shifts
London cocoa futures on the ICE platform saw a significant increase on January 12, with prices steadily approaching record highs. This surge is primarily driven by increased market tightness, pushing cocoa beyond its usual range. Despite the bullish trend, there are underlying apprehensions about the potential impact of these elevated prices on the global demand
London Cocoa Futures Near Record Highs; Robusta Coffee and Sugar Futures Show Dramatic Shifts
Russian Emissary in Berlin Refutes Claims of Interference in German Farmers' Demonstrations
3 hours ago
Russian Emissary in Berlin Refutes Claims of Interference in German Farmers' Demonstrations
Senalia Reports Decrease in Cereal Exports: A Look at France's Grain Export Trends
3 hours ago
Senalia Reports Decrease in Cereal Exports: A Look at France's Grain Export Trends
Uncertain Times Ahead: US Corn and Soy Markets Bracing for Possible Surprises in 2024 Crop Outcomes
1 hour ago
Uncertain Times Ahead: US Corn and Soy Markets Bracing for Possible Surprises in 2024 Crop Outcomes
Illegal Immigrants and U.S. Agriculture: A Spotlight on Labor Exploitation
1 hour ago
Illegal Immigrants and U.S. Agriculture: A Spotlight on Labor Exploitation
Kazakhstan Reclaims 10 Million Hectares for Sustainable Development
2 hours ago
Kazakhstan Reclaims 10 Million Hectares for Sustainable Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
9 seconds
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
53 seconds
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
1 min
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
Sunny Delight Sponsors Josh Berry for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series
2 mins
Sunny Delight Sponsors Josh Berry for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series
Steve Sarkisian Hints at Continuing with Texas Amidst Coaching Speculation
2 mins
Steve Sarkisian Hints at Continuing with Texas Amidst Coaching Speculation
NFL Playoffs: The Race for Super Bowl 58 Begins - A Look at Wild Card Betting Odds
3 mins
NFL Playoffs: The Race for Super Bowl 58 Begins - A Look at Wild Card Betting Odds
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
3 mins
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
Investigation into South Carolina's Todd Rutherford Intensifies Amid Controversial Incidents
3 mins
Investigation into South Carolina's Todd Rutherford Intensifies Amid Controversial Incidents
Dream11's User Base Soars to 210 Million Amidst Changes in Gaming Industry
5 mins
Dream11's User Base Soars to 210 Million Amidst Changes in Gaming Industry
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
6 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
6 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app