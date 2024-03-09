Arizona Judge Dismisses Suit Against Dual Language Programs, Horne to Appeal

A significant legal challenge against dual language teaching programs in Arizona has been dismissed by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge, setting the stage for an appeal by the state's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tom Horne. The lawsuit targeted programs in certain school districts designed to assist non-English speaking students, arguing they violated a 2000 voter-approved law mandating exclusive English instruction.

Judge Katherine Cooper ruled that Tom Horne, in his capacity as Superintendent, lacked the statutory authority and legal standing to initiate the lawsuit. Furthermore, she found no legal claims against Governor Katie Hobbs, Attorney General Kris Mayes, and the 10 implicated school districts.

Cooper emphasized that the Arizona State Board of Education, not the school districts or the aforementioned officials, holds the responsibility for developing and approving language immersion models, including the contested dual language programs. This clarification highlights the structured hierarchy and delineated responsibilities within Arizona's educational system regarding language instruction policies.

Implications of the Court's Decision

This judgment not only affects the immediate parties involved but also sets a precedent for how similar disputes might be resolved in the future. By reinforcing the authority of the State Board of Education over the superintendent in matters of educational program approval, it underscores the complexity of legal and administrative governance of educational standards.

Moreover, the judge's decision to dismiss the case based on these grounds may influence how future complaints are structured, potentially leading to more direct involvement from parents or guardians, as suggested by the proposition that a parent will file a similar lawsuit with potentially more significant consequences for districts.