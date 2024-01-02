Arizona Game and Fish Department Conducts Aerial Surveys for Deer and Javelina Populations

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is currently undertaking an extensive exercise to monitor deer and javelina populations across Southeastern Arizona. Through January 23, the department will conduct aerial surveys across all of Arizona’s Game Management Units (GMUs), utilizing state-of-the-art equipment in helicopters and occasional fixed-wing aircraft.

The Significance of Aerial Surveys

These surveys are more than routine exercises. They form the backbone for the gathering of critical data about big game populations. The information collected is instrumental for wildlife managers, as it aids in setting annual hunting permit numbers and plays a pivotal role in the conservation and management of these species.

Minimizing Interference with Hunting Seasons

The department has meticulously planned these flights to minimize any potential interference with active hunting seasons. Nonetheless, some overlap may be inevitable. To this end, the department reiterates that it is unlawful for any aircraft to chase wildlife during hunting seasons unless it is for official game management purposes. Furthermore, any unauthorized pursuit by aircraft is to be reported immediately to the Operation Game Thief hotline.

Survey Schedule and Procedure

The survey schedule is extensive, spanning various mountain ranges and GMUs on specific dates in January. Each helicopter flight can last up to five hours. In a related note, the department has also made mention of an online forum named NABUR, though its relation to the aerial surveys has not been explicitly detailed.