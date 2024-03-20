Ariana Grande's Nonna, 98, Sets Record as Oldest Billboard Hot 100 Charting Artist

Ariana Grande's beloved grandmother, Marjorie "Nonna" Grande, has just made music history by becoming the oldest artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 at age 98. This remarkable achievement was made possible through her contribution to Grande's song "ordinary things," which landed at No. 55 on the chart, with Marjorie being credited as a co-writer and singer on the track. The song is a part of Grande's latest album, Eternal Sunshine, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, adding yet another accomplishment to the Grande family's legacy.

Breaking Records and Making History

Marjorie Grande's entry into the Billboard Hot 100 not only marks a significant milestone in her life but also sets a new record, surpassing the previous titleholder, Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 years old when his song "Oh Sweet Lorraine" charted. Marjorie's achievement is a testament to the timeless nature of music and its capacity to transcend generations. Her collaboration with her granddaughter showcases a unique blend of experience and youth, making "ordinary things" a special addition to the music industry's history books.

The Inspirational Voice Behind the Music

The song "ordinary things" concludes with Marjorie Grande sharing heartfelt memories of her late husband, Frank Grande, providing listeners with a glimpse into her life and wisdom. This personal touch not only adds depth to the song but also highlights the strong bond between Ariana and her grandmother. Ariana's decision to include a voice note of Marjorie in the final track was a creative way to conclude the album on an emotional note, demonstrating the influence of family and heritage in her music.

A Legacy of Love and Music

Marjorie Grande's contribution to "ordinary things" is not her first appearance in Ariana's music. She has been heard, though not credited, in previous albums, reflecting the ongoing influence she has on her granddaughter's work. Ariana Grande's success with Eternal Sunshine and the unique achievement of her grandmother emphasize the power of music to connect generations and share stories that resonate with a wide audience. This historic moment not only celebrates Marjorie's contribution to the music industry but also highlights the enduring impact of love and family in the creative process.

As we reflect on Marjorie Grande's remarkable achievement, it's clear that her story is one of inspiration, demonstrating that age is but a number when it comes to creativity and passion. This milestone reinforces the idea that music is a universal language that knows no bounds, capable of uniting people across different ages and backgrounds. Marjorie Grande's legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue their dreams, regardless of their age, and continue to break barriers in their respective fields.