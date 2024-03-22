Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' Album Features Astrologer Diana Garland in Saturn-Themed Track

Ariana Grande's latest album 'Eternal Sunshine' has made waves not only for its chart-topping success but also for its unique inclusion of a 42-second spoken-word segment, 'Saturn Returns Interlude', featuring astrologer Diana Garland. This segment, sourced from a decade-old YouTube clip, highlights the concept of 'Saturn Return', a theme resonating with Grande and other artists like Kacey Musgraves and SZA. The choice underscores a broader trend of embracing astrology in contemporary music, bringing an ancient concept back into the spotlight.

Astrology and Artistry: A Cosmic Connection

The segment's origins trace back to a casual question-and-answer session Garland posted on YouTube, unexpectedly catching Grande's team's attention years later. Despite initial skepticism and unfamiliarity with Grande's work, Garland consented to the usage of her clip, intrigued by the project's reach and the potential to introduce astrological concepts to a wider audience. This collaboration between Grande and Garland showcases a fascinating intersection of pop culture and astrology, highlighting the enduring human fascination with celestial influences on personal growth and self-reflection.

'Saturn Return': More Than Just Astrology

The notion of 'Saturn Return'—Saturn completing its orbit around the sun and returning to the same zodiac sign it was in at a person's birth, typically occurring every 29.5 years—serves as a symbolic marker of maturity and transformation. For artists in their late twenties and early thirties, like Grande, Musgraves, and SZA, the concept resonates as a period of introspection and reevaluation of life's direction. Garland's commentary on 'Saturn Return' as an opportunity for 'upgrading' oneself through challenges and limitations adds a layer of depth to the artists' work, inviting listeners to explore their own journeys of self-discovery and growth.

Legacy of Stars: The Impact of 'Eternal Sunshine'

While astrology might be dismissed by skeptics as mere superstition, its incorporation into 'Eternal Sunshine' and other works by prominent artists suggests a broader cultural acceptance and curiosity about how celestial phenomena can mirror human experiences. Garland's contribution to Grande's album—though she humbly considers it 'very tenuous'—not only brings her astrological insights to a global audience but also underscores the album's exploration of personal and universal themes through the lens of astrology. This blend of pop music and astrology reflects a growing trend of seeking meaning and guidance in the stars, a testament to humanity's eternal quest for understanding and connection in an ever-changing world.