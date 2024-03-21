Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' Album Features Astrologer Diana Garland in 'Saturn Returns Interlude'

In a unique collaboration between pop music and astrology, Ariana Grande's latest album, 'Eternal Sunshine,' includes a thought-provoking spoken word segment titled 'Saturn Returns Interlude,' featuring astrologer Diana Garland. This piece delves into the significance of Saturn Returns, a concept that has recently seen a resurgence in the music industry, with artists like Kacey Musgraves and SZA exploring similar themes. Garland, who was initially unaware of Grande's work, contributed a clip discussing the astrological phenomenon's impact on personal growth, emphasizing its relevance for individuals in their early to mid-thirties.

Astrology Meets Pop Culture

The collaboration between Grande and Garland highlights a fascinating intersection of astrology and pop culture, bringing the concept of Saturn Returns to a broad audience. Garland's inclusion on the album came as a surprise to her, as the request to use her clip was initially met with skepticism. However, the persistence of the music licensing company and the realization that the request was legitimate led to this unique partnership. Garland's insights into Saturn Returns offer listeners a moment of introspection amidst the album's tracks, underscoring the cyclical nature of personal development and the opportunity for renewal that comes with each Saturn Return.

The Resurgence of Saturn in Music

The theme of Saturn Returns has seen a notable resurgence in the music industry, with Grande, Musgraves, and SZA all touching on the topic in their recent work. This astrological event, which occurs approximately every 29 years, marks a significant period of self-reflection and growth. Garland explains that Saturn Returns serves as an opportunity for individuals to reassess their lives and embark on new paths of personal development. The interest in Saturn among artists in their early to mid-thirties reflects a broader cultural fascination with astrology as a tool for understanding life's challenges and transitions.

Impact and Perception

While the inclusion of astrological themes in music might not resonate with everyone, Garland views astrology as an art that offers unique perspectives on life's journey. She acknowledges that skepticism towards astrology exists but emphasizes the value of embracing individuality and the diverse ways people find meaning in their experiences. Being part of Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' album has introduced Garland's work to a new audience, although she maintains a humble attitude regarding her contribution. Despite not having listened to the album yet, Garland expresses admiration for Grande's talent and looks forward to experiencing the final product.