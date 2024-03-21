Ariana Grande Shines as Glinda in Vanity Fair's Wicked Peek with Cynthia Erivo

Fans of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked were treated to an enchanting first glimpse of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in character for Universal's film adaptation, courtesy of Vanity Fair. Grande, donning a bubblegum pink ballgown as Glinda, and Erivo, portraying Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, showcased the magic and camaraderie that has already begun to define their performances.

The Journey to Oz

Grande's decade-long aspiration to embody Glinda saw her relentlessly pursuing the role, even going as far as to keep tabs on producer Marc Platt for any audition news. Her dedication paid off, impressing director Jon M. Chu with her commitment and talent during auditions. Erivo, despite her doubts about being considered for Elphaba, embarked on rigorous training, likening her preparation to that of a boxer, once she secured the role.

A Magical Collaboration

The chemistry between Grande and Erivo transcends their on-screen personas, with both stars expressing admiration for each other's talents. Their commitment to live vocals during filming, despite the challenges of wind and weather, speaks to their dedication to authenticity and the magic of live performance. This adaptation promises to bring a fresh dynamic to the story of the unlikely friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, exploring their journey before the arrival of Dorothy in Oz.

Looking Ahead to the Premiere

With part one of the two-part film adaptation set to premiere on November 27, 2024, anticipation is building for what is poised to be a groundbreaking rendition of Wicked. The story, serving as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, offers a deeper look into the narratives of Elphaba and Glinda, providing a new perspective on the land of Oz. Grande's and Erivo's performances are highly anticipated, promising to bring depth, emotion, and perhaps a few surprises to their iconic roles.