Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang Enthrall in 'SNL' Moulin Rouge Sketch, Preview 'Wicked'

In a remarkable blend of comedy and musical talent, Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang captured the hearts of Saturday Night Live audiences with a Moulin Rouge-themed sketch. This weekend's episode saw the duo, both set to star in the highly anticipated movie-musical adaptation of Wicked, breaking character as they navigated through an extended version of the iconic 'Elephant Love Medley' interspersed with unexpected song choices.

Sketch Highlights

The sketch, introduced by Mikey Day as PBS' Ken Burnt, revealed a humorous take on the original medley from the 2001 film Moulin Rouge. Bowen Yang, embodying Christian, and Ariana Grande, as Satine, embarked on a musical journey, weaving through classics and comically out-of-place songs such as 'Happy Birthday.' Their performance was not only a testament to their vocal prowess but also showcased their ability to evoke laughter, even amidst technical difficulties and unexpected song choices.

Uncontrollable Laughter Ensues

As the sketch progressed, the inclusion of songs like Jennifer Lopez's 'Waiting for Tonight' and Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus Take the Wheel' pushed the boundaries of the parody, leading to moments where both Grande and Yang struggled to maintain composure. The audience was treated to a delightful display of their chemistry, with laughter becoming a recurring interruption to their performance. The sketch concluded with a nod to their upcoming roles in Wicked, tying in the 'Defying Gravity' riff, further exciting fans for what's to come.

A Musical Showcase

Apart from the comedic sketch, Ariana Grande took the SNL stage to perform two tracks from her recent LP Eternal Sunshine, captivating the audience with her vocal range and emotional delivery. Her performances added a musical depth to the episode, highlighting her versatility as an artist capable of crossing genres from pop to musical theater.

As the curtains closed on another memorable episode of Saturday Night Live, viewers were left with a sense of anticipation for Grande and Yang's portrayal in the Wicked adaptation. Their SNL appearance was more than just a sketch; it was a celebration of musical theater, comedy, and the unexpected joy found in live performances.