Arhaus Set to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 7, 2024

Omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, Arhaus, has announced a pivotal date for investors and market analysts. The company, renowned for its unique business model and rapid growth, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023 on March 7, 2024, before the market opens.

Arhaus Financial Release and Conference Call

The company will not only release its financial results but also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the release day. The call is set to discuss the financial and operational results and to address questions from the investment community. Investors can access the press release and conference call webcast on the Arhaus website, with the call being available through webcast on the Investor Relations section or via telephone with specified dial-in numbers for U.S. and international callers.

Replay Availability

For those unable to attend the live call, a replay will be available both on the website and via telephone. The audio replay will be accessible for one week, while the webcast replay will be accessible for twelve months, allowing ample time for interested parties to review the company’s performance.

About Arhaus

Established in 1986, Arhaus has grown as a lifestyle brand, boasting more than 90 showroom and design studio locations across the United States. The company is noted for its direct design and sourcing from manufacturers and artisans globally, offering exclusive, high-quality, and sustainably sourced products. Furthermore, Arhaus offers complimentary in-home design services by its team of interior designers, strengthening its online and eCommerce presence.