Argyle Earns Spot on HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage List

In a significant nod to technological innovation, Argyle, a platform that automates income and employment verification, has been listed on HousingWire's annual Tech100 Mortgage list. The list recognizes the most groundbreaking companies in the housing finance space, with Argyle earning a spot for its modern approach to verifying borrower income and employment.

Revolutionizing Income Verification

Argyle's forward-thinking model has led to improved conversion rates, an impressive 80% cost savings over traditional providers, and a reduction in loan processing times by 5-7 days. Unlike legacy verification services, Argyle provides lenders with direct access to real-time income and employment data. This approach sidesteps the need for outdated or incomplete consumer data, thereby increasing the efficiency and accuracy of the verification process.

Certification and Reduced Risk

Adding to its credibility, Argyle's service is also certified by Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter validation service. This certification offers lenders reduced repurchase risk, thereby fostering more trust and security within the housing finance industry.

Argyle's Commitment to Innovation

Shmulik Fishman, the CEO of Argyle, expressed his pride in the recognition, underlining the company's commitment to innovation. Founded in 2018, Argyle has emerged as a leading provider of income and employment data, offering cost-effective solutions for mortgage lenders to assess borrowers' ability to pay. Their dedication to modernizing the loan verification process doesn't just streamline operations; it shapes the future of housing finance.

The Tech100 Mortgage award, now in its 12th year, continues to honor companies that push the boundaries in housing finance. Argyle's inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to their transformative impact on the industry.