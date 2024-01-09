argenx SE Reports $1.2 Billion in Global Net Sales in 2023; Outlines Strategic Priorities for 2024

Global immunology company, argenx SE, has reported its preliminary financial results for the full year 2023, indicating a strong performance with $1.2 billion in global net product sales. The company’s major products include VYVGART and VYVGART Hytrulo, the latter of which has been submitted to the FDA for priority review for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP). The launch of VYVGART Hytrulo in the U.S. is expected to take place in mid-2024.

Expanded Reach and Patient Impact

Over the course of 2023, argenx reached over 6,000 patients with VYVGART and expanded its commercial reach to 30 countries globally. The company’s CEO, Tim Van Hauwermeiren, emphasized argenx’s unwavering commitment to improving autoimmune disease treatments and outlined the strategic priorities for the upcoming year.

Strategic Priorities for 2024 and Beyond

The company’s 2024 agenda includes reaching more patients with VYVGART, advancing the current pipeline with multiple data readouts expected, and leveraging the Immunology Innovation Program for long-term growth. As part of its growth strategy, argenx plans to introduce four new pipeline candidates. Moreover, the company anticipates top-line data from five additional proof of concept studies in 2024.

Financial Health

As of the end of 2023, argenx had $3.2 billion in cash reserves. The company projects less than $2 billion in R&D and SG&A expenses, with an estimated cash burn of $500 million for 2024. It is important to note that the financial results reported by argenx are preliminary and unaudited, with the complete report expected in February 2024.