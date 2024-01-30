Argentine-Bred Horses Shine in U.S. Races Amidst Controversy

The recent weekend marked a triumphant moment for the Argentine equestrian lineage in the United States as two Argentine-bred horses clinched significant victories. The 8-year-old gelding, Irideo, emerged victorious at the Clocker's Corner at Santa Anita Park, while the 6-year-old mare, Didia, stole the limelight at the Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf Invitational (G2T).

Didia's Ascend to Glory

Didia, boasting a robust record with four triumphs in seven turf starts back in Argentina, has continued her splendid form on the U.S. turf, clinching multiple stakes races. This Argentine mare's journey to the top began when she was acquired by Merriebelle Stables. This stable has a notable track record of success with Argentine imports, including the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) winner, Blue Prize.

Under their tutelage, Didia advanced through progressively challenging races, culminating in her victory at the Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf Invitational. Her sire, Orpen, a distinguished European juvenile, has fathered stakes winners worldwide, further establishing the superior lineage that Didia hails from.

Pedigree of International Distinction

Didia's pedigree brims with international acclaim, being related to multiple stakes winners and champions spanning Argentina, Singapore, and Brazil. The female line of Didia traces back to the import of the mare Venusta from England in 1889, a lineage that has since produced a plethora of Argentine classic winners.

Allegations Against Trainer

Amidst this victorious streak, controversy has unfolded with allegations of a pre-workout intra articular injection violation against Didia's trainer, Ignacio Correas. This accusation is currently pending resolution, casting a shadow over the otherwise remarkable achievement.